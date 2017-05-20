$20M landfill bond issue advances
County administration has a bit more explaining to do before the County Council is ready to approve a $20 million bond issue creating a closure plan for the Hilo landfill. The Council Environmental Management Committee on Tuesday advanced Bill 32 to the first of two required hearings before the council, but asked that Environmental Management Director Bill Kucharski be at the next meeting to answer questions.
