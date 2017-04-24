Ukulele band aid: Concert to offset loss of Waiakea students' travel funds

Hilo musicians are hosting a fundraiser Tuesday to help the Waiakea Intermediate School Ukulele Band recoup stolen money that would have funded the students' upcoming trip to Oahu. Earlier this month, police said JoAnn Maldonado, former vice president of the ukulele band's booster club, allegedly embezzled at least $10,000 in cash from the group.

