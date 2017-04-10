UH-Hilo hopes to curb decline, add 30...

UH-Hilo hopes to curb decline, add 300 students

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: West Hawaii Today

The University of Hawaii at Hilo wants to add 300 more students over the next five years, part of its new plan to improve retention and reverse declining enrollment. The enrollment management plan, presented last month to the UH Board of Regents, sets a 3,830-student target by the 2020-21 school year, to be reached incrementally through slight increases each year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds... Apr 10 2013 july 3
News 17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09) Apr 2 keani 40
High Surf Warning for Hawaii County starting M... Mar 31 2013 july 1
joshua figueroa hawaii (Feb '09) Mar 31 2013 july 3
Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07) Mar '17 Keoni 79
800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous... Jan '17 liar hilo 1
the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle Jan '17 liar hilo 1
See all Hilo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilo Forum Now

Hilo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Mexico
 

Hilo, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,431 • Total comments across all topics: 280,257,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC