UH-Hilo hopes to curb decline, add 300 students
The University of Hawaii at Hilo wants to add 300 more students over the next five years, part of its new plan to improve retention and reverse declining enrollment. The enrollment management plan, presented last month to the UH Board of Regents, sets a 3,830-student target by the 2020-21 school year, to be reached incrementally through slight increases each year.
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds...
|Apr 10
|2013 july
|3
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Apr 2
|keani
|40
|High Surf Warning for Hawaii County starting M...
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|1
|joshua figueroa hawaii (Feb '09)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|3
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Keoni
|79
|800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
