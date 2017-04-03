Trial set in Hilo parking lot shooting

A 29-year-old Hilo man pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges related to gunshots allegedly fired at a group of people a little more than two months ago in a parking lot near McDonald's at the Puainako Town Center in Hilo. Hilo Circuit Judge Greg Nakamura ordered Desmond Lee Kaulana Kepano to appear for trial at 9 a.m. July 24. A Hilo grand jury returned a 12-count indictment March 15 charging Kepano with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and four counts of first-degree terroristic threatening, plus being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and two counts of carrying a firearm in the commission of a separate felony.

