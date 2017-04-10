this is Placeholder Text

Mayor Harry Kim on Saturday continued to promote his vision of a Mauna Kea "World Park," announcing that Gov. David Ige has lent his support to the mayor's vision for the mountain and that he is "pursuing how this can be done." Although the plan is still light on specifics for the park itself, Kim said the first step is figuring out exactly how the park could become a reality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.