Sending a message: Hundreds turn out for People's Climate March in Kailua-Kona
From Kailua-Kona to Hilo to the marquee event Peoples Climate March in Washington, D.C., thousands of like-minded folks nationwide took to the streets on Saturday to demand action on climate change and take aim at the Trump Administration's policies they say are an assault on the environment. About 300 sister marches or rallies were held around the country, including in Seattle, Boston and San Francisco.
