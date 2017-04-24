Rotary scholarship recipients announced
Each October for the past 16 years, Rotary Club of North Hawaii has hosted their largest fundraiser, Oktoberfest. All net proceeds from this event are directed to collegiate scholarships and community grants in North Hawaii.
