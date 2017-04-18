Rep. Tulsi Gabbard: 'I am studying more about the impeachment process'

Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said at a town hall this week that she is studying more about the impeachment process amid the investigations into whether any aides to President Donald Trump's campaign were involved in Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Gabbard cautioned though that getting rid of Trump would mean a President Mike Pence, who she argued would be more effective in pushing a conservative agenda through Congress.

