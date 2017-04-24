Rat lungworm funding on the brink
A bill to fund rat lungworm disease research at the University of Hawaii at Hilo is at risk of failing despite passing the state House and Senate. The legislation has until the end of today to make it out of a conference committee and receive the blessing of finance leaders in both chambers.
