Rat lungworm disease on Big Island gets more attention after Maui cases
A disease long endemic to Puna has gained national attention after Maui residents and two tourists from the mainland have become ill. Now, the state sends news releases about new cases of rat lungworm disease on the Big Island or Maui - a change in response from when primarily the Big Island had cases.
