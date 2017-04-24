Preparing for disaster: County responders to conduct tsunami training exercises

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim's office sent out a release Monday to inform the public that there's no reason to panic if in the near future they encounter county personnel with roadblock equipment at intersections along coastal roadways islandwide. Members of Hawaii County Departments of Public Works, Parks and Recreation, and Civil Defense are teaming up this week with the Hawaii Island Safety and Security Professional Association and the state Department of Transportation to conduct tsunami training exercises across Hawaii Island.

