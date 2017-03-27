Preliminary hearing set for accused serial carjacker
A 29-year-old Puna man accused of two armed carjackings and an attempted armed carjacking while hitchhiking earlier this month is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Monday in Hilo District Court. Mason David Beck is charged with two counts each of first-degree robbery and unauthorized control of a stolen vehicle plus single counts of attempted first-degree robbery, kidnapping and contempt of court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Sun
|keani
|40
|High Surf Warning for Hawaii County starting M...
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|1
|joshua figueroa hawaii (Feb '09)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|3
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Mar 10
|Keoni
|79
|800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|jason skiier dr bathel uncle is head of cia ///...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC