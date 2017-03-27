Preliminary hearing set for accused serial carjacker

A 29-year-old Puna man accused of two armed carjackings and an attempted armed carjacking while hitchhiking earlier this month is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Monday in Hilo District Court. Mason David Beck is charged with two counts each of first-degree robbery and unauthorized control of a stolen vehicle plus single counts of attempted first-degree robbery, kidnapping and contempt of court.

