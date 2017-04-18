Plant Pono is more than a motto for local growers
Plant Pono endorsed grower Michael Gibson of Elemental Plants shares botanical knowledge with his customers, while providing them with pest-free plants for their homes and gardens. Brad Belmarez, owner of Plant Pono endorsed Aikane Nursery, grows a variety of noninvasive and native plants that are well adapted to local climates and environmental conditions.
