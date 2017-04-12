Notice sent to 120 who may have been exposed to TB at UH Hilo
About 120 students and staff at the University of Hawaii at Hilo may have been exposed to someone on campus who had active tuberculosis. The state Department of Health and the university said today in a press release that an investigation was begun after being notified of the active TB case, resulting in notification to about 120 people who may have been exposed.
