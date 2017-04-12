Notice sent to 120 who may have been ...

Notice sent to 120 who may have been exposed to TB at UH Hilo

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

About 120 students and staff at the University of Hawaii at Hilo may have been exposed to someone on campus who had active tuberculosis. The state Department of Health and the university said today in a press release that an investigation was begun after being notified of the active TB case, resulting in notification to about 120 people who may have been exposed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds... Apr 10 2013 july 3
News 17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09) Apr 2 keani 40
High Surf Warning for Hawaii County starting M... Mar 31 2013 july 1
joshua figueroa hawaii (Feb '09) Mar 31 2013 july 3
Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07) Mar '17 Keoni 79
800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous... Jan '17 liar hilo 1
the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle Jan '17 liar hilo 1
See all Hilo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilo Forum Now

Hilo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hilo, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,727 • Total comments across all topics: 280,247,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC