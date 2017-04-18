Merrie Monarch Festival hula competition starts tonight

Thousands descended Wednesday upon the Edith Kanaka'ole Multi-Purpose Stadium for the Merrie Monarch Festival Ho'ike, a free exhibition of hula and cultural dance from around the Pacific Basin. Hilo's own Halau O Kekuhi, under the direction of kumu hula Nalani Kanaka'ole, celebrated its 20th anniversary of Ho'ike performances with a hula honoring Hi'iakaikapoliopele, focusing on her travels through Kohala.

