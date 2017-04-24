Merrie Monarch draws Airbnb travelers islandwide
Big Island visitors traveling via the popular home sharing website Airbnb this past week for the 54th annual Merrie Monarch Festival Hula Competition were expected to generate $5.2 million in economic activity through guest spending and host earnings, according to Airbnb. That's a 44 percent increase over the $3.6 million generated by Airbnb users during the same time period last year, according to company data.
