Mayor renegotiating compost contract as County Council seeks outside lawyer

As Mayor Harry Kim announced late Friday he's reopened negotiations on a multimillion-dollar composting contract he'd canceled, County Council Chairwoman Valerie Poindexter said she'd still like a council resolution to go forward giving the council authority to hire an outside attorney to look over the contract and make recommendations. Hilo Councilman Aaron Chung's Resolution 134 would pay an outside attorney up to $50,000 to look over the contract to, among other things, analyze the mayor's "unilateral authority to cancel contracts that were specifically authorized by the council," the resolution said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.