Mayor, Council say possible way to balance budget is increasing some costs
With a lot of unknowns and costs outside the county's control, officials are casting about for budget solutions closer to home - solutions that could include hikes in taxes and fees. As Mayor Harry Kim kicked off three days of department-by-department budget reviews Tuesday, he and members of the County Council Finance Committee agreed that some tax or fee hikes are probably inevitable.
