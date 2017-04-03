Mauna Lani shopping plaza advances
After informally agreeing to lift some road requirements and have the developer meet with local union representatives, the County Council Planning Committee gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a planned shopping plaza at Mauna Lani resorts. The rezoning, from agriculture to mixed commercial/industrial, is contained in Bill 22, which faces two more hearings at the council level before going to Mayor Harry Kim for signature.
