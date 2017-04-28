Man, 19, charged in Big Isle crime spree; 4 others sought for questioning
Eric Wilson Jr., left, was charged Wednesday with first-degree reckless endangering, first-degree terroristic threatening, place to keep pistol, possession of prohibited weapons and carrying/possessing a loaded firearm on a public highway. Police are looking for four other people wanted for questioning in the crime spree.
