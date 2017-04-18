Major Kahaluu development draws concerns
Mitchell Fujisaka's father is buried there, as are his grandparents, great-grandparents as well as numerous extended family members, the 80-year-old said at the site Thursday. Even the oldest grave markers don't convey the full history of this site, which the Kahulamu family has used "from way back then till now."
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds...
|Apr 10
|2013 july
|3
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Apr 2
|keani
|40
|High Surf Warning for Hawaii County starting M...
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|1
|joshua figueroa hawaii (Feb '09)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|3
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Keoni
|79
|800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC