Lee Loy bill requires updates of pricey contracts

Hilo Councilwoman Sue Lee Loy wants the council to get a heads-up when the administration hires people on nonemergency 89-day contracts worth $5,000 or more monthly. Lee Loy's Bill 29, requires a report detailing "the name and the qualifications of the temporary employee, the cost of the contract, the service to be performed and an explanation of why existing county personnel is unable to provide that service."

