Lawyer helped UH Hilo with telescope
Timothy Lui-Kwan, a veteran Honolulu attorney who defended the University of Hawaii at Hilo over the Thirty Meter Telescope project, died after lifeguards found him floating unconscious in waters off Kaimana Beach in Waikiki on Sunday.
