Kim, compost contractor reach agreement
Mayor Harry Kim and Hawaiian Earth Recycling announced an agreement Wednesday that trims $1.5 million off its original contract and relocates a planned composting facility away from the Keaukaha/Panaewa neighborhood that doesn't want it. Kim said the administration and Hawaiian Earth representatives negotiated by phone over the weekend, and then met in person Monday before striking an agreement.
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds...
|Apr 10
|2013 july
|3
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Apr 2
|keani
|40
|High Surf Warning for Hawaii County starting M...
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|1
|joshua figueroa hawaii (Feb '09)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|3
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Keoni
|79
|800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
