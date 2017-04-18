Kim, compost contractor reach agreement

Mayor Harry Kim and Hawaiian Earth Recycling announced an agreement Wednesday that trims $1.5 million off its original contract and relocates a planned composting facility away from the Keaukaha/Panaewa neighborhood that doesn't want it. Kim said the administration and Hawaiian Earth representatives negotiated by phone over the weekend, and then met in person Monday before striking an agreement.

