Kaneohe halau is overall winner of the Merrie Monarch Festival

With 1,168 points, Ka La 'Onohi Mai O Ha'eha'e had the highest combined score of all 23 halau that competed for the overall winner title of the 54th Merrie Monarch Festival. HILO >> Ka La 'Onohi Mai O Ha'eha'e under the direction of kumu Tracie and Keawe Lopes took the overall winner title of the 54th Merrie Monarch Festival on Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.