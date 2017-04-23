Kaneohe halau is overall winner of the Merrie Monarch Festival
With 1,168 points, Ka La 'Onohi Mai O Ha'eha'e had the highest combined score of all 23 halau that competed for the overall winner title of the 54th Merrie Monarch Festival. HILO >> Ka La 'Onohi Mai O Ha'eha'e under the direction of kumu Tracie and Keawe Lopes took the overall winner title of the 54th Merrie Monarch Festival on Saturday night.
