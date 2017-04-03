Ige misses appointment deadline for regent
Gov. David Ige made the 4:30 p.m. Friday deadline to submit nominations for three seats on the University of Hawaii Board of Regents to the state Senate for confirmation. That raises concerns for Big Island legislators and educators, who say the East Hawaii seat needs to be filled as soon as possible, since it's been empty for seven months.
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Apr 2
|keani
|40
|High Surf Warning for Hawaii County starting M...
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|1
|joshua figueroa hawaii (Feb '09)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|3
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Mar 10
|Keoni
|79
|800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|jason skiier dr bathel uncle is head of cia ///...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
