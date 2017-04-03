Hit-and-run victim in officer-involved shooting case ID'd as bail bondsman

A bail bondsman agent was the victim in a hit-and-run that led to an officer-involved shooting last week in Kurtistown, an owner of a bail bonds company confirmed Monday. The incident occurred Wednesday when two fugitive recovery agents with 4Freedom Bail Bonds set up a time to meet with Jerrilyn Rego and Larissa Naleikailama Padamada at a convenience store parking lot in Kurtistown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.