Hilo woman arrested in school booster club theft
Big Island police have arrested a 42-year-old Hilo woman after she allegedly stole more than $10,000 from the Waiakea Intermediate School Ukulele Band Booster Club. Police arrested the woman who serves as the club's vice president Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of second-degree theft and false reporting to law enforcement authorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds...
|Mon
|2013 july
|3
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Apr 2
|keani
|40
|High Surf Warning for Hawaii County starting M...
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|1
|joshua figueroa hawaii (Feb '09)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|3
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Keoni
|79
|800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC