Hilo man allegedly threatens acquaintance at gunpoint
Big Island police have arrested a 33-year-old Hilo man after he allegedly held a woman at gunpoint in Hilo. At about noon Monday, patrol officers responded to a report of a man holding a woman at gunpoint inside her vehicle.
