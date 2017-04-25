Hawaii island police arrest teenager after stolen county truck burned
This 2016 Ford F350 utility tool box truck, valued at $70,000, was stolen from a mass transit base yard Saturday and found burned in a remote Puna subdivision Monday. A 19-year-old Puna man was in police custody today in connection with a crime spree surrounding a stolen county truck, Hawaii island police said.
