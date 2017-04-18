Grammy winner Pe'a snags nine Hoku nominations

Hilo native and Grammy Award winner Kalani Pe'a was nominated for nine Na Hoku Hanohano awards by the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts. Pe'a's debut album, "E Walea," received nominations for Album of the Year, Contemporary Album of the Year, Hawaiian Language Performance Award, Male Vocalist of the Year, Most Promising Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Haku Mele Award for "He Lei Aloha " for Pe'a and Devin Kamealoha Forrest, and Graphics Award for Daryl Fujiwara and Allan B. Cool.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.