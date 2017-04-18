Gabbard warns of threat from N. Korea, defends stance on conflict in Syria
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard warned of the threat from North Korea and defended her stance on the conflict in Syria during a packed town hall meeting in Hilo. Roughly 500 people attended the meeting Tuesday evening at Waiakea High School, with topics focusing on foreign policy issues and the Trump administration.
