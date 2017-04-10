Former inmates sue DPS, claim they were held too long at HCCC
Two former inmates at Hawaii Community Correctional Center are suing the state Department of Public Safety, alleging they were incarcerated longer than a judge ordered. Separate civil lawsuits were filed March 16 in Hilo Circuit Court by Kona attorneys Michael Schlueter and Jason Kwiat on behalf of Michael Kaonohi Perry Jr. and Kurt Russell Cardines.
