Father of boy missing 20 years pleads guilty to manslaughter

In this April 27, 1998, file photo, Peter Kema Sr. and Jaylin Kema, parents of missing Hawaii boy Peter Kema, known as "Peter Boy," are shown in Honolulu. Kem Sr. is expected to appear in a court hearing Wednesday, April 5, 2017, where it's possible he'll accept a plea deal in the murder case.

