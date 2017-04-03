Father of boy missing 20 years pleads guilty to manslaughter
The child, known as "Peter Boy," became the face of missing a... . FILE - In this undated file photo shows missing boy, Peter Kema Jr., known as "Peter Boy," shown in the copy of a photo provided by family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Apr 2
|keani
|40
|High Surf Warning for Hawaii County starting M...
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|1
|joshua figueroa hawaii (Feb '09)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|3
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Mar 10
|Keoni
|79
|800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|jason skiier dr bathel uncle is head of cia ///...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC