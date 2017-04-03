Father of boy missing 20 years pleads guilty to manslaughter
This June 6, 2016 photo taken in Honolulu shows a bumper sticker Hawaii officials distributed in a campaign for a Hawaii boy who disappeared 20 years ago. The child, known as "Peter Boy," became the face of missing and abused children in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Apr 2
|keani
|40
|High Surf Warning for Hawaii County starting M...
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|1
|joshua figueroa hawaii (Feb '09)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|3
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Mar 10
|Keoni
|79
|800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|jason skiier dr bathel uncle is head of cia ///...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC