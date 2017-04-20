'Every minute makes a difference': Pilot program tests defibrillators in police cars

For every minute without CPR compressions from a bystander or defibrillator shocks, survival decreases by 10 percent, said Lisa Rantz, executive director of the Hilo Medical Center Foundation. Hawaii County collaborators are working on several fronts - making sure at least half of all police patrol vehicles per shift carry an automated external defibrillator, or AED, which can shock a heart back into normal rhythm - and teaching high school students hands-only CPR.

