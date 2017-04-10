Discretionary funds on chopping block: Mayor wants to eliminate program; council members defend it
A debate over how Hawaii County Council members should use their discretionary money could be renewed as Mayor Harry Kim proposes to cut the expenditures in the next budget. Council Chairwoman Valerie Poindexter said she wants to try to keep the Contingency Relief fund intact but thinks the rules need to be changed.
