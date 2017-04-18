Disabled tax tool causes FAFSA problems for UH-Hilo students, applicants
Hundreds of University of Hawaii at Hilo students and applicants are facing extra hurdles applying for financial aid for next year because a major online tax data tool is out of commission. The IRS Data Retrieval Tool allows students to easily input tax return data into the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, a form required of students to determine eligibility for financial assistance.
