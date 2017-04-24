Dad reveals Hawaii site where he says he dumped dead son

In this April 5, 2017 file photo, Peter Kema Sr., left, pleads guilty to manslaughter and first-degree hindering prosecution in the death of his son, Peter Kema Jr., also known as "Peter Boy," who went missing in 1997, in Hilo Circuit Court in Hilo, Hawaii. The father of the Hawaii boy who went missing 20 years ago has led police to the site where he disposed his son's remains.

