Dad reveals Hawaii site where he says he dumped dead son
In this April 5, 2017 file photo, Peter Kema Sr., left, pleads guilty to manslaughter and first-degree hindering prosecution in the death of his son, Peter Kema Jr., also known as "Peter Boy," who went missing in 1997, in Hilo Circuit Court in Hilo, Hawaii. The father of the Hawaii boy who went missing 20 years ago has led police to the site where he disposed his son's remains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en...
|Apr 25
|Cheriess Maree
|1
|1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds...
|Apr 10
|2013 july
|3
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Apr 2
|keani
|40
|High Surf Warning for Hawaii County starting M...
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|1
|joshua figueroa hawaii (Feb '09)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|3
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Keoni
|79
|800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC