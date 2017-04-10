Councilwoman Jennifer Ruggles guest speaker at annual LWV meeting

Current, former and prospective members, as well as other interested persons, are invited to join the League of Women Voters of Hawaii County at the League's annual meeting in Honokaa April 22 at Tex Drive In. The annual meeting starts with registration at 9:30 a.m. and a welcome and call to order for the business meeting at 10 a.m. by LWV Vice President Erica Johnson.

