Correctional facility clog could be cause for sewage spill into the Wailuku River
The Hawaii Community Correctional Center could be the cause of a sewer main clog that unleashed up to 41,000 gallons of untreated sewage into the Wailuku River and Hilo Bay on Monday. "Blockage is attributed to rags and other debris discharged into the sewer system," says a county Wastewater Spill Report.
