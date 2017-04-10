Coqui frog on Garden Isle is captured...

Coqui frog on Garden Isle is captured and eliminated

LIHUE>> A little problem with loud consequences was captured at a Lihue residence last week, most likely a stowaway in a car recently brought from Hawaii island. The male coqui frog was heard chirping by a neighbor, according to the state Department of Agriculture, after the resident bought a car that originated on Hawaii island.

