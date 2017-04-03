Composting plant looks for new home

Expressing frustration with what they called a lack of communication from Mayor Harry Kim over a multimillion-dollar composting contract, members of the County Council took unanimous action Wednesday on two measures to try to keep a hand in contract negotiations. While trying to ensure the contract moves forward, the council at the same time attempted to reassure a packed crowd of Keaukaha and Panaewa residents who oppose the plant in their neighborhood.

