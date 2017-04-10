Community comes together to restore W...

Community comes together to restore Waipio fishponds

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: West Hawaii Today

It was early morning, around 7 a.m., April Fool's Day 1946, when one of the worst tsunamis ever to strike the Hawaiian Islands, also invaded the quiet, peaceful Waipio Valley on the Hamakua Coast. Hilo and Laupahoehoe were hardest hit and a total of 159 people were killed islandwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds... Mon 2013 july 3
News 17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09) Apr 2 keani 40
High Surf Warning for Hawaii County starting M... Mar 31 2013 july 1
joshua figueroa hawaii (Feb '09) Mar 31 2013 july 3
Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07) Mar '17 Keoni 79
800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous... Jan '17 liar hilo 1
the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle Jan '17 liar hilo 1
See all Hilo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilo Forum Now

Hilo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Hilo, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,610 • Total comments across all topics: 280,239,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC