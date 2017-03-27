CMU luau features Grammy winner
Colorado Mesa University's 17th annual Luau sold out on Saturday night. Entertainment featured Polynesian dancers and singers in the Meyer Ballroom, including Kalani Pe'a, the first Maverick to win a Grammy Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High Surf Warning for Hawaii County starting M...
|Fri
|2013 july
|1
|joshua figueroa hawaii (Feb '09)
|Fri
|2013 july
|3
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Mar 10
|Keoni
|79
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Concerned parent
|39
|800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|jason skiier dr bathel uncle is head of cia ///...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC