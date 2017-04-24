Chief of schools finalists announced
Two candidates from the mainland are in the running to serve as Hawaii's next chief of schools, the state Board of Education said Wednesday. The finalists are Linda Chen, founder and managing director of Baltimore-based Ikigai Educational Consulting, and Christina Kishimoto, superintendent and chief executive officer for Gilbert Public Schools in Arizona.
