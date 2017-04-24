Bill would make it easier to battle invasives on private property
A new course of relief for residents plagued by little fire ants infestations or concerned about falling albizia trees is nearing the finish line in the legislative session. House Bill 606 allows county employees or authorized county agents to enter private property in order to manage invasive species or pests on the land.
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en...
|Tue
|Cheriess Maree
|1
|1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds...
|Apr 10
|2013 july
|3
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Apr 2
|keani
|40
|High Surf Warning for Hawaii County starting M...
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|1
|joshua figueroa hawaii (Feb '09)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|3
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Keoni
|79
|800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
