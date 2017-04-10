ARRL 2016 International Humanitarian Award Winners Honored
The recipients of the 2016 ARRL International Humanitarian Award - Richard Darling, AH7G, and Barbara Darling, NH7FY - have been honored in Hawaii. Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim designated the month of April as "Roger and Barbara Darling Month" and personally presented a certificate to the couple at a recent gathering in Hilo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at QST.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds...
|5 hr
|2013 july
|3
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Apr 2
|keani
|40
|High Surf Warning for Hawaii County starting M...
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|1
|joshua figueroa hawaii (Feb '09)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|3
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Mar 10
|Keoni
|79
|800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC