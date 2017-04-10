ARRL 2016 International Humanitarian ...

ARRL 2016 International Humanitarian Award Winners Honored

The recipients of the 2016 ARRL International Humanitarian Award - Richard Darling, AH7G, and Barbara Darling, NH7FY - have been honored in Hawaii. Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim designated the month of April as "Roger and Barbara Darling Month" and personally presented a certificate to the couple at a recent gathering in Hilo.

