41,000 gallons Sewage spills into Wailuku River and Hilo Bay

A blocked sewer pipe sent an estimated 41,000 gallons of untreated sewage into the Wailuku River and Hilo Bay on Monday, causing the closure of the entire bay area to fishing, swimming and other water activities until further notice. Warning signs alerting the public about contaminated water were posted along the river and throughout the bay area, according to county Department of Environmental Management Director Bill Kucharski.

